Steven Tyler suffered "vocal cord damage" following Aerosmith's concert on Saturday in Chicago, forcing the band to postpone a string of upcoming shows on their farewell tour.

"I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days," Tyler shared on the band's social media platforms Monday.

"I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

Tyler's representatives confirmed to Fox News Digital that no additional information was available.

It's unclear if Tyler will require further medical attention after vocal rest.

Rescheduled dates on the tour included stops in Detroit, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Raleigh and Cleveland.

"All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates," the post stated. "Refunds will be available for those unable to attend. Fans with questions regarding refunds are asked to reach out to their point of purchase."

The band, which has been a staple in the industry for 50 years, began its "Peace Out" farewell tour in Philadelphia at the beginning of September with 40 shows scheduled on the calendar.

Tyler's health has previously caused concern for Aerosmith. In December 2022, the band canceled the final two shows of their Las Vegas residency.

"On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out," the group wrote at the time. "Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the new year!"

In May, the band announced its Las Vegas residency dates in June and July were canceled due to Tyler's relapse.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the group wrote. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

In addition to health issues, Tyler is facing a sexual assault lawsuit. In April, Tyler filed a response to the lawsuit on March 28 in Los Angeles Superior Court, denying the allegations against him. The lawsuit was brought against him by Julia Misley, who accused the singer-songwriter of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.