Steve Martin refuted Miaram Margolyes' claim that he hit her during the filming of a scene when they co-starred in the 1986 musical horror movie "Little Shop of Horrors."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the 78-year-old actor addressed allegations that the 82-year-old "Harry Potter" star made in her new memoir "Oh Miriam: Stories from an Extraordinary Life," in which she also described Martin as being "horrid" to her on set.

"When I first read Miriam Margolyes’ pejorative account of our scene in Little Shop of Horrors, I was surprised," Martin wrote. "My memory is that we had a good communication as professional actors. But when it is implied that I harmed her or was in some way careless about doing the stunts, I have to object."

He continued, "I remember taking EXTREME caution regarding the fake punch – the same caution I would use with any similar scene. She assured me she felt fine, and we did a few successful takes and stopped."

"There was never any physical contact between her and me, accidental or otherwise, in this scene or any other we shot," the "Only Murders in the Building" star added.

"Also on the set, keeping their eyes on the action, was the highly skilled and sensitive director, Frank Oz, a stunt coordinator, a camera crew, a script supervisor, as well as extras who witnessed the entire, very-well rehearsed scene," Martin concluded.

"Little Shop of Horrors" director Frank Oz also provided a statement to Fox News Digital in which he defended Martin and called Margolyes' account of the scene "puzzling"

"I always rehearse physical actions in slow motion," Oz wrote. "The scene was supposed to include a fake punch. It’s puzzling what she’s talking about. It’s not the Steve I know or anyone knows. He's always been professional and respectful of everyone on all of my shoots."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Margolyes' representatives and publisher for comment.

In the film, Martin played sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello D.D.S. while Margolyes portrayed his dental nurse. During the "Dentist!" musical number, Martin's character punches Margolyes' character in the face and later slams a door on in her face, knocking her onto the floor.

"I was hit all day by doors opening in my face; repeatedly punched, slapped and knocked down by an unlovely and unapologetic Steve Martin – perhaps he was method acting – and came home grumpy with a splitting headache," Margolyes wrote in her memoir, per The Independent.

"Let it not be said that I have never suffered in the name of art," she added.

In addition, Margolyes went on to describe the five-time Grammy Award winner as "undeniably brilliant, but horrid to me."

Margolyes also discussed her "vile experience" with Martin in an interview with the Australian outlet news.com.au while promoting her memoir.

"Steve was and is brilliant, this is not about his talent, just about his kindness at that time in his life," she said.

The actress also recalled filming the "Dentist!" scene which she told the outlet required several takes.

"I didn’t enjoy it and I had a splitting headache at the end of the day," Margolyes said.

"He [Martin] was incredibly unfriendly, because he was a perfectionist," she said "He was an artist and all he was interested in was getting the comic moment right, and he was correct to do that, but he should have included me."

"I would have included the person I was working with," Margorlyes added. "He wasn’t interested in that."

"I just thought he was rather horrid," she concluded. "He was a c--t, that’s all I can tell you."

"Oh Miriam: Stories from an Extraordinary Life" was released on Sept. 12.