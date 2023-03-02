Steve Mackey, the bass guitarist for the band Pulp, has died at the age of 56.

Mackey's wife, Katie Grand, released a statement reposted on Mackey's personal Instagram account.

"After three months in hospital, fighting with all his strength and determination, we are shocked and devastated to have said goodbye to my brilliant, beautiful husband, Steve Mackey."

"Steve died today, a loss which has left myself, his son Marley, parents Kath and Paul, sister Michelle and many friends all heartbroken," the statement continued, accompanied by a photo of Mackey. "Steve was the most talented man I knew, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer and filmmaker. As in life, he was adored by everyone whose paths he crossed in the multiple creative disciplines he conquered. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the NHS staff who worked tirelessly for Steve. He will be missed beyond words."

No cause of death has been given, and the post notes that "The family has asked for privacy at this time."

The band Pulp also confirmed the news on their Instagram account, writing, "Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones."

In their post, they shared a sweet memory of Mackey, alongside a photo of him hiking in South America while the band was on tour in 2012.

"We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did. & it was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what we’d have done otherwise)," the caption read.

"Steve made things happen. In his life & in the band. & we’d very much like to think that he’s back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure."

The band concluded the post with, "Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day."

Mackey joined the British alt rock band in 1989 for their third album and stayed with them until the band went on hiatus in 2002. They later reformed and toured around the world in 2011 and 2012, and released a final recording in 2013, titled "After You."

In October 2022, Pulp announced dates for their 2023 reunion tour and Mackey revealed he would not be joining.

ENGLISH ROCK GROUP GENESIS ANNOUNCES FIRST US TOUR IN 14 YEARS

"There have been wide reports of a full reunion for UK concerts today. However, I’ve decided to continue the work I’m engaged in – music, filmmaking and photography projects, and will not be joining them for these UK shows just announced," he shared in a statement on Instagram.

He added, "Wishing Candy, Nick, Mark and Jarvis the very best with forthcoming performances in the UK and also an enormous thanks to Pulp’s amazing fanbase, many of whom have sent me lovely messages today."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In addition to his work with Pulp, Mackey also produced, recorded and mixed with other artists like Florence and the Machine, Arcade Fire and M.I.A.

His website also highlights his photography and videography work.

Mackey was born in Sheffield, England, in 1966, and attended school with another Pulp band member, Richard Hawley.

He went on to attend the Royal College of Art, and lived and worked in London, according to his personal website.