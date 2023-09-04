Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell has died at age 56, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The musician passed away peacefully at his home in Boise, Idaho, on the morning of Sept. 4. Harwell had been suffering from liver failure and in hospice care before his death.

"Steve Harwell was a true American Original," a statement shared by a rep for the singer read. "A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable."

"His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones. Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out. Good night Heevo Veev. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target."

A representative for Harwell confirmed Sunday that the former lead singer of the band known for the hit "All Star" was on his deathbed battling liver failure.

"Steve is resting at home and being cared for by his fiancé and hospice care," the band's manager told Fox News Digital. "He is surrounded by Family and Friends."

The rep also noted that he hoped "people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time."

Smash Mouth was formed in 1994 and was nominated for a Grammy for the hit "All Star," which was also featured on the soundtrack of the movie "Shrek."

"Steve has been retired from Smash Mouth for 2 years now, and the band continues to tour with new vocalist Zach Goode," his manager told Fox News Digital. "That said, Steve's legacy will live on through the music."

He added, "Steve's iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation. He loved the fans and loved to perform."