This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Stephen "tWitch" Boss didn’t have any alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of his death in December, according to an autopsy report obtained by Fox News Digital.

Boss, a professional dancer and DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," died by suicide at the age of 40 Dec. 13 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner previously said.

The autopsy report also included a police report in which Boss's widow, Allison Holker, 35, told authorities "to her knowledge, [Boss] does not have a history of suicide attempts or suicidal ideation."

The statement added he "does not have any mental health problems, does not have any financial issues or marital problems."

STEPHEN ‘TWITCH’ BOSS REMEMBERED: ALLISON HOLKER SHARES FIRST POST FOLLOWING HUSBAND'S DEATH AT 40

Earlier this month, Holker spoke out in her first TV interview since her husband's death, telling "Today's" Hoda Kotb, "No one's ready for that moment, and there's no one that saw this coming. No one — and that breaks my heart too.

"He wanted to be the strong one for everyone, and I think that might have been a little scary for him, to think that he might need help."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ and Holker, both alums of "So You Think You Can Dance," married in 2013 and shared three children together: Weslie, 14, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3. Boss adopted Weslie, Holker's daughter from a previous relationship, when they married.

"To us, daddy's in the stars," Holker said. "So we can go outside and talk to him whenever we want."

She said her younger children don’t completely understand his death and have been asking when he’ll come back and if he'll return when he's "older."

On Mother’s Day, Holker shared a photo with her children.

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR POST

"Being a mother is the greatest gift of my life," she wrote in the caption. "I couldn’t be more grateful to wake every morning and see their beautiful faces. Seeing their growth, their perseverance and sharing in the smiles and laughter helps me push through for every single day.

"I will protect my babies with everything I got. We are enduring some thing I could’ve never imagined, but we are pushing forward together every day. I love you my babies, and thank you for continuously showing me strength, love and joy. I love you forever Weslie, Maddox and ZAIA."