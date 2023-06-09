Stephen A. Smith has not officially endorsed anyone for the 2024 presidential election, but it seems like he may have a favorite.

Smith shared a link to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's contribution form to his 5.8 million Twitter followers.

The ESPN analyst says the tweet is a way to find "the best" candidate and at least get Christie on the debate stage.

"Yes, I know the Gov. Yes, he’s a friend," Smith tweeted. "But this has nothing to do with endorsing him nor anyone else. This is about helping the Gov get on that debate stage so we can all see who’s the best man or woman for the job. This is a way to make that happen:"

That's when Smith posted a link to Christie's contribution form.

Christie was the 55th governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018 before Phil Murphy succeeded him.

The 60-year-old announced his candidacy for next year's election on Tuesday.

Smith's promotion of Christie's campaign comes shortly after he said President Biden should not be re-elected.

"It’s just my personal opinion, that’s all it is. Take it for what it’s worth. Somebody’s gotta say it, so I’m going to say it. We need a new president in 2024. We need a new president," said Smith, who voted for Biden in 2020.

"Let me be very, very clear about where I’m going with this. That could happen to anybody. It’s not a big deal. I’ve tripped and busted my behind on several occasions, sometimes running up the stairs. It happens. It’s not the end of the world. It’s not evidence that he’s just not all there. But he is 80. He’ll be 81 by the end of his term, approaching 82."

Christie also made a run to be the Republican nominee for the 2016 presidential election, but eventually dropped out.

Christie, like Smith, has tackled sports media in the past, having been a guest host on New York's WFAN. He even was considered to take over for Mike Francesa full-time upon his retirement.