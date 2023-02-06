The topic of Kyrie Irving sent some serious sparks flying through the ESPN studio during the taping of "First Take" on Monday morning.

Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams had a heated conversation when Irving’s trade to the Dallas Mavericks was brought up for discussion.

Smith and Williams diverted to various topics when the segment started, including George Floyd, the COVID-19 vaccine and antisemitism – all of which do involve Irving in some capacity.

But when Williams implied that Smith seemed to have a personal vendetta against Irving, the show went off the rails a bit.

"You’re the one saying I’m being sensitive, moaning and whining, but you’re the one that seems very emotional right now over the subject matter," Williams said. "Come on now. I’m not up here on national TV absolving Kyrie Irving of every decision. I’m not going back and recounting every decision. I’m just saying how it’s interesting to me, it carries such a bigger momentum in particular with you moreso than anything with anybody else."

Smith began to mock Williams.

"What I would ask you is do me a favor: Stop telling us what you find interesting and just tell us what you feel. You say, ‘I find it interesting.’ You always say that. Say what you’ saying! What are you saying?"

Williams then said to Smith bluntly that it seems personal to him when Irving is brought up.

"You of all people, with all the interest you have, got the nerve to sit here on national television and tell me I’m getting personal with a player? I don’t lose no sleep," Smith responded. "I don’t lose any sleep over Kyrie Irving. I’m passionate about the subjects I’m passionate about."

And this was happening all while NBA analyst Tim Legler sat on the panel and watched.

Show host Molly Qerim quickly moved on to the next segment once she found the right opportunity, as both Williams and Smith kept jabbing back and forth.

The Nets sent Irving to the Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and multiple second-round picks, according to multiple reports.

It was quite the tumultuous tenure for Irving, though he did send a message to Nets fans as he heads for Dallas.

"Thank You NetsWorld fans and supporters for the Love on and off the court," he tweeted. "I will forever be grateful I got to live out my dream I had as a Kid with y’all. It will always be Love from me and my family."