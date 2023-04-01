The Pittsburgh Steelers played a great April Fools' Day prank on Saturday.

The team announced that they signed had wide receiver Calvin Broadus Jr. Broadus is famously known as the rapper Snoop Dogg. The team appeared to show Broadus catching a pass and provided a link to the "release" about the key acquisition.

However, when fans clicked the link, it led to a page that simply read, "April Fools!" with a picture of Broadus holding up a white piece of paper.

The NFL world reacted to the prank.

The famous Death Row Records rapper opened up about his Steelers fandom back in 2010. Though he is known to rock Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers and USC Trojans jerseys from time to time, he told Steelers.com it was his grandfather who had turned him onto the black and gold.

"It was in the 70s watching them on television battle the Raiders," he told the website. "In California it was the Raiders or the Steelers and everyone was choosing the Raiders and I just couldn’t go with what everyone was going with. I wanted to go with the Steelers. I loved their attitude and the way they played and went out and won. I became a fan in the 70s and have been riding with them ever since."

Broadus said he was a fan of Lynn Swann, Jack Ham and Jack Lambert to name a few.

Even if it was a prank, the Steelers could still use a shot of adrenaline on offense. Pittsburgh was 23rd in yards gained and 26th in points scored during the 2022 season.

Pittsburgh still managed to finish 9-8.