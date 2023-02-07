President Biden on Tuesday paid tribute to Paul Pelosi, the husband of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was injured during a home invasion last year and was present at the State of the Union address.

Biden used the State of the Union address to condemn political violence, noting specifically the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He then linked the attack on Pelosi in the fall of 2022.

"And then just a few months ago, an unhinged Big Lie assailant unleashed political violence in the home of the then speaker of the House of Representatives, using the very same language insurrectionists used as they stalked these halls and chanted on January 6th," he said.

The suspected intruder -- Canadian illegal immigrant David DePape -- admitted in an interview with San Francisco Police that he asked to see then-House Speaker Pelosi.

Police bodycam footage showed Pelosi answering the door next to DePape, who began to beat him with a hammer before police separated the two.

"What's going on, man?" an officer asked in bodycam footage recently released.

"Everything is good," DePape responded as he and Pelosi each had one hand on a hammer.

"Drop the hammer!" the officer said.

"Umm, nope," DePape responded before pulling the hammer away from Pelosi. DePape then took a swing at Pelosi with the hammer and knocked him down.

"Here tonight in this chamber is a man who bears the scars of that brutal attack," Biden said on Tuesday. "But he is as tough and as strong and as resilient as they get. My friend Paul Pelosi."

Pelosi was then met with a standing ovation from lawmakers in the chamber -- as well as a wave from the former speaker.

"Such a heinous act should have never happened, we must all speak out," Biden said of the attack.

DePape pleaded not guilty to all state charges in the case, which include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse. He also pleaded not guilty to federal charges, which include assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal officer.

