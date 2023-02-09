Three American citizens have been confirmed dead in southeastern Turkey following the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that rocked the country and Syria this week, the U.S. State Department tells Fox News.

A State Department spokesperson said the agency is "working closely with local authorities and other partner organizations to assist any U.S. citizens in the affected areas.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the victims and to the families of all of those affected," the spokesperson added.

DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS TURKISH EARTHQUAKE RESCUE

The identities of the three American victims have not been disclosed.

Rescue crews in both Turkey and Syria are sifting through rubble Thursday in hopes of finding survivors who may be trapped.

EARTHQUAKE IN TURKEY PROMPTS UN TO ACTIVATE EMERGENCY SATELLITE MAPPING

"We can confirm reports of at least three U.S. citizens killed in southeastern Turkey," the spokesperson also told Fox News. "Our staff in Turkey and here in the United States are working tirelessly to provide consular assistance to these victims and their family members."

The earthquake has left more than 19,300 dead across Turkey and Syria, surpassing a 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed 18,400 in Japan, according to The Associated Press.

Turkish officials say more than 110,000 rescue personnel are working the disaster response effort and 95 countries have offered assistance, the AP also reported.