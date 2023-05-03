Residents near UC Davis are on edge after three stabbings in the past week. Though police lifted the shelter-in-place order, one graduate said students remain fearful as the suspect is still at large.

The stabbings near UC Davis’ campus resulted in two deaths, including a student. The most recent incident Monday left a homeless woman in critical condition after she reported being knifed multiple times through her tent.

Karan Brar, a UC Davis graduate, praised law enforcement’s "diligent" efforts on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday. But the announcement of the end of the shelter-in-place order also noted that police have not located a suspect.

NINE CITIES REACHED RECORD HOMICIDES IN 2022 AS STAFFING SHORTAGES PLAGUED POLICE DEPARTMENTS

"So as of now, a lot of people are a little worried to go outside," Brar told host Brian Kilmeade. "In a city that is historically safe, as you can imagine, it's a shock to see almost three murders in one week."

As of Tuesday evening, police were still unable to determine if the stabbings are linked.

Brar said he believes many in the community would like to see a more robust police presence around the city in addition to more surveillance cameras and lights.

FREQUENT SHOOTINGS PUT US MASS KILLINGS ON RECORD PACE

"We have a situation where many of the lights, they go out at 7 o’clock or so. And I think a lot of us would prefer it if it stays on longer," he said. "We'd also like to see and I think we're starting to see that more cooperation between state, local and federal departments. And we hope that does lead to a breakthrough."

Cade Murphy, a Campus Reform correspondent at UC Davis, said many students are opting out of in-person classes in the wake of the violent killings.

"I had a class earlier today in the middle of the day in which two-thirds of the class only attended online," Murphy explained.

In response to the stabbings, Murphy said the university is now requiring classes to be conducted remotely if they end after 6:00 p.m.

"Pretty much unbelievable," Murphy said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.