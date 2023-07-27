Progressive Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, a new member of the "The Squad," faced waves of mockery on Twitter about his "thirst strike" protest lasting less than 10 hours.

"Yesterday was incredible. I was honored to be joined at my thirst strike by workers in Texas and across the nation—and by lots of colleagues pushing for federal heat safety protections," the congressman tweeted Wednesday. "9 hours without water or food, but I’m more energized than ever to get this done."

Many commentators across Twitter saw the demonstration as far less of an achievement, with some claiming the premise of his protest was not even accurate in the first place.

"Democrat Greg Casar went 8 hours without eating or drinking something. To normal Americans, that's just skipping breakfast or lunch at work," Canary CEO Dan K. Eberhart tweeted. "To him, it's a hunger strike that he set up media cameras for once it was over. What a pathetic stunt."

"He staged an 8-hour hunger and thirst strike?" American Tribune founder Jason Robertson wrote. "Today he will follow up with Skipping Breakfast for Climate Change!"

"What an absolute joke," the official account representing MRCTV wrote. "Not eating or drinking for 8 hours is just called forgetting to have lunch while at work."

Many commentators joked that already go through similar durations without drinking as part of their daily routine, such as when they sleep.

"I go on a thirst strike literally every night at bedtime," BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales tweeted. "Please clap."

"Just woke up from my thirst strike," The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller joked.

"Man totally forgot to brag about how I pulled off a Rep. Greg Casar-style thirst strike last night with zero prep," Republican social media and digital strategist Alex Sears quipped. "All I did was go to bed and not get up until my alarm rang!"

Many commentators mocked a dramatic photo of the congressional representative appearing exasperated with what appears to be a heart rate monitor on his finger.

Judiciary GOP communications specialist joked that the picture is representative of how one feels "After getting literally anything through the approval process."

"This is a real picture that he posted of himself being attended to by three people as he attempted to go nine hours without eating, or roughly the time from an early lunch to a late dinner," conservative commentator Matt Walsh wrote.

He later added, "By the way, this whole thing was a stunt to protest a law that Greg Abbott signed banning water breaks for workers in the state. But the only problem is that no such law exists or was ever signed. It’s all bullshit, obviously."

