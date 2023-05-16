Two members of progressive group "the Squad" were the only Democrats to vote against a resolution that memorialized police officers killed in the line of duty and expressed condolences to their loved ones.

During a vote Monday recognizing National Police Week, Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., uttered the only nays heard from the House floor as the chamber voted on the pro-law enforcement resolution.

The resolution, which passed with unanimous support from Republicans and nearly all Democrats, amended H.Res. 363 title to read: "Resolution memorializing law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty."

Its passing honored "the 556 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, including 224 officers killed in 2022, as well as 332 officers killed in previous years whose stories were recovered during 2022," while also ensuring police are equipped with the resources and training necessary to keeping communities safe.

The amendment opposed by the Democrats expressed "unwavering support" for law enforcement officers and offered "condolences and solemn appreciation" for the loved ones of lost officers.

The resolution vowed that the House of Representatives would acknowledge "that police officers and other law enforcement personnel, especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, should be remembered and honored," and recognized as heroes.

"Why did Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib just vote against a simple resolution to honor law enforcement officers during National Police Week?" Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas., posted on Twitter after the vote.

Several representatives in the "Squad" have a history of anti-police rhetoric. But fellow original members Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., all voted in favor of the resolution.

Tlaib and Bush did not immediately say why they voted against the resolution, but claimed Tuesday that they view community safety as a "top priority."

"Let us be clear: the health and safety of every one of our community members — including our first responders — is a top priority for us," the Democrats said in a joint statement.

The representatives wrote that the Republican-introduced amendment "is not a referendum on support for the safety of first responders."

"But this resolution is not a referendum on support for the safety of first responders. It is a document intended to advance Republicans’ false narrative around supporting law enforcement and gaslight the public about where they stand," they said.