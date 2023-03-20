Officials in Miami Beach declared a state of emergency over the weekend and imposed a curfew to control rowdy spring break crowds after two deadly shootings.

Law enforcement officials have arrested 322 individuals since the end of February and have been working 12-14 hour shifts six days a week to control the unruly crowds, according to a news release from the city.

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro suggested it wasn't just college kids coming to the beach and creating chaos.

"I think that we're all making an assumption and we're all assuming that these are college kids on spring break. I've been down to Miami– I think it was two years ago. I don't believe a lot of them are on spring break," she said Monday on "The Five."

"I think there are a lot of young people, you know, maybe not so young, maybe not college age, who go down there just for trouble, just to fight."

Pirro argued there shouldn’t be any assumptions that these are only college kids who are on break trying to blow off steam and get drunk.

"That's not what this is. This is anarchy and chaos. Seventy guns in one week in one city and two dead. I can't even imagine the number of rapes, the number of overdoses, the number of people that have been involved in assaults that they can't even remember," she said. "And I think that between business and law and order, you've got to take the side of law and order because, without it, there will be no business."

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said Sunday that numerous people visiting the area have brought multiple firearms with them and have "created a peril that cannot go unchecked."

An additional curfew is expected to be implemented Thursday through next Monday, March 27. The city commission is expected to meet to discuss further restrictions on spring breakers.

"Five" co-host Jesse Watters agreed with Pirro’s assessment, saying some of the violence looks gang or drug-related.

"That one shooting look targeted to me. It's like a point-blank shot to the head and then they put him down on the ground with extra shots … there was something going on there," he suggested.

Watters added that Miami Beach appears to be the new destination for college students on spring break.

"It was never that when I was growing up; it was the Fort Lauderdale, it was Daytona, Panama City. So now Miami Beach has a real problem and they're just going to ruin it for everybody," he explained. "No one else is going to go to Miami Beach if people are just lying in a pool of blood."

