Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman suffered a serious health scare recently when he was hospitalized after he was bitten by a "poisonous" spider while he was at a zoo.

Marsman was in the hospital for three days after the spider bite, his wife, former Miss Netherlands Nathalie den Dekker, wrote in a series of since-expired Instagram Stories, according to TMZ Sports.

"The downside of living in a tropical climate is if you go to the zoo and get bitten by a poisonous spider… end up being hospitalized for three days," one of den Dekker’s posts read.

She added, "Happy to have you back home, now get well soon."

It is unclear which spider bit Marsman. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the state has two main types of venomous spiders – widow spiders and recluse spiders.

"Three species of widow spiders are native to Florida, and a fourth species has been introduced. No species of recluse spiders are native to Florida, but three species have been intercepted and occasionally have established populations in single buildings at scattered locations," the department says.

"Both types of spiders tend to be found in similar places, which is in or under objects where their presence is not necessarily obvious. If you are lifting boards or firewood, reaching into storage boxes, or doing other activities that involve putting your hands into places you can't see, you should wear gloves to prevent being bitten by a hidden spider. Also, clothing — especially if unused for a considerable time — should be checked before wearing, as a spider may have taken up residence within it."

The Dutch goalie is in his second season at Inter Miami. He has 19 saves in seven matches this season. Last season, he had 67 saves in 22 matches.

He came over from Feyenoord in the Netherlands after the 2020-21 season.