If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try an olives and shrimp combo which are all the better when infused with smoky flavor from the grill.

"These spicy shrimp skewers are easy on prep and big on flavor. They pair marinated shrimp with Pearls Specialties Jalapeno Stuffed Queen Olives for perfectly spicy, bold bites," says Tracy Wood, director brand and product management of Musco Family Olive Co.

"Just [cook for] two to three minutes on the grill for the best balance of fresh and savory," she continues, adding that this recipe pairs nicely with a Southwestern chopped salad.

Makes 12 servings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

2 tablespoons sriracha

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

12 jumbo shrimp, shelled with their tails left on

12 Pearls Jalapeno Stuffed Queen Olives

12 cocktail skewers, soaked in water for at least 10 minutes

1. Whisk together the sriracha, lime juice, honey, ginger and red pepper flakes. Toss the shrimp in the marinade and refrigerate for at least an hour or overnight.

2. Thread one shrimp and one olive onto a small cocktail skewer.

3. Preheat the grill or a grill pan over medium-high heat. Grill shrimp skewers until cooked through, 2-3 minutes per side. Serve immediately.

This original recipe is owned by Musco Family Olive Co. [olives.com] and was shared with Fox News Digital.