The attorney for a woman accused of killing and dismembering the owner of a Chicago boarding house has requested a speedy trial for her.

Sandra Kolalou, 36, has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the slaying of 69-year-old Frances Walker, whose partial remains were found in a freezer in the boarding house on Chicago’s northwest side.

Kolalou’s attorney, Sean Brown, demanded her right to a speedy trial during a hearing Tuesday after a Cook County judge denied his motion to set bail for the woman, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Outside the courtroom, Brown said Kolalou is innocent and wants to prove it quickly.

Brown said he believes the demand for trial, if granted, would result in the state bringing its case against Kolalou before the end of April.

Prosecutors have said Walker had served Kolalou with an eviction notice before she was killed in October.

Kolalou was arrested after police said she pulled a knife on a tow truck driver who had driven her to a beach on Chicago’s lakefront. Prosecutors said Kolalou dumped a heavy bag into a garbage can and then pulled a knife on the 24-year-old driver after he refused to take her to another location.

Officers obtained a search warrant and found part of Walker’s remains in a freezer and blood throughout the home, including on two knives.