A Canadian school district fired a special needs teaching assistant after discovering she had an OnlyFans account and she refused to shut it down.

Kristin MacDonald said she received an email April 28 from School District 43 in British Columbia, Canada, advising her to deactivate all accounts related to "Ava James," a persona she maintained for her side activities online — specifically for her OnlyFans account.

"I was advised to deactivate all Ava James social media platforms immediately, including [Instagram], TikTok and OnlyFans, or possibly be terminated," MacDonald told Fox News Digital. "I did not comply."

The school district terminated her on June 16.

MacDonald said she didn’t know how the school discovered her account, but she heard rumors a student had complained about one of the Ava James TikTok videos, supposedly complaining that "Ava James only wears bikinis in her TikToks."

The rules as laid out by the district only include "a collective agreement" with a clause about "off-duty conduct being ‘appropriate,’" which MacDonald believes is "up for individual interpretation.

The school district called her conduct "egregious" and listed half a dozen reasons for her termination, including posting material that "involves the sexualization of the school environment" and that she allegedly disparaged the district in media interviews, during which she also linked her job and side-hustle and capitalized on the links between her jobs to make more money.

MacDonald told CBC that she felt "strongly … in this day and age, we should be able to do what we want as long as it’s not illegal," and she insisted she was "not hurting anybody" with her side-hustle.

Her job as a teaching assistant paid only $1,000 every two weeks after deduction, which prompted her to seek other means of making money. She insisted that while on-duty, she focused entirely on her job and never received or heard any complaints about her behavior with students.

But now she has raised concerns with Fox News Digital about how the school may have conducted its investigation — methods that could go against OnlyFans’ rules.

"Since the investigation by the district into my off-duty conduct, they have confirmed that school district 43 subscribed to my Onlyfans account," MacDonald said.

She revealed that the school conducted a three-day investigation, but that she felt "it was clear that the narrative had been concluded as I was repeatedly shamed for having an OnlyFans account" and for her content. That investigation included screenshots of her content, which MacDonald’s believes means the school used taxpayer money to subscribe to the account.

"I've gotten emailed screenshots from my OnlyFans account that my school district sent out to Myself, the union and HR, that only paid subscribers have access too, meaning I have proof that the school used taxpayers' money to subscribe to my OnlyFans," MacDonald stressed, claiming that it was against OnlyFans policy to share the content outside the website.

OnlyFans did not reply to a Fox News Digital request for comment or clarity on its policy by time of publication.

MacDonald wants to resolve the matter and return to her job, which she worked hard to get in the first place: She attended two years of college to earn her degree, which includes student loans she is still paying off.

"At this point I'd like the ability to go back to working for a school district," MacDonald said.

School District 43 did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment by time of publication.