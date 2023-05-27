In honor of summer BBQs, consider serving this mouthwatering side dish to your family and friends this Memorial Day Weekend.

Melanie Cagle, founder of The Cagle Diaries, says her husband loves to "fancy it up" when it comes to baked beans. So, this recipe "is loaded with ground meat and sausage, so it’s almost a meal unto itself," the food blogger says.

"The flavor of the sweet and smoky beans are really complemented by a good potato salad," Cagle adds.

MOUTHWATERING BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS: TRY THE RECIPE

Get the full recipe below.

NASHVILLE BBQ PRO REVEALS HIS SIGNATURE CORN PUDDING: TRY THE RECIPE

Makes 12 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 2 Hours

8 Strips Bacon

1 Large Sweet Onion

1 Large Green Bell Pepper

1 Large Celery Stalk

3 Cloves Garlic

1lb Ground Meat

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

4 15oz Cans Pork and Beans

1 Tbsp. Brown Sugar

1 Tbsp. Wholegrain Mustard

⅓ Cup BBQ Sauce

1lb Ground Meat

1 Tbsp. Creole Seasoning

1. Chop and cook bacon.

2. Remove bacon and put to the side, allowing to drain.

3. Cook the trinity (onion, bell pepper and celery) with garlic in the bacon grease.

4. Add the beans, sugar, mustard and barbecue sauce and stir to combine.

5. Brown the ground meat with the Creole seasoning then add back to the beans along with the bacon.

6. Stir to combine, cover and cook on low for two hours.

This original recipe is owned by TheCagleDiaries.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.