COMMENTARY: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry like to think they are just regular people, you know, you and me trying to figure a way through the minefield of life.

We know this, simply because they were honored at the recent Ripple of Hope Award Gala, which they picked up for racism within the Royal family no less, Harry produced this lame joke that he and Meghan were having a "date night," as with two children this was an opportunity to get out and enjoy each other’s company. Then he laughed like a drain with the audience.

This came off as a pre-rehearsed and badly executed plot to show Harry and Meghan's fun, playful side, and my how we have missed that from Harry, right? It flopped badly, along with the fake laugh that Meghan offered and was so rehearsed.

Things then took a turn with U.S. chat show kings, like Jimmy Kimmel, attacking them, and worse, making fun of the brand of Meghan and Harry. Why? Well, according to the ex-royal’s team, it's hurtful and spiteful and, above all, they are not in control of it.

As we saw in the dreadful Netflix docuseries, Harry, if possible, is at least a better actor than Meghan. Mostly in the dramatic scenes with Beyoncé calling. Remember that Oscar-winning hand throw, and that now-infamous text from his brother, William? The way he held the phone directly to his wife was pure theater.

So why, when this fodder is campier than a late-night Joan Crawford movie, they can’t laugh at the recent lampooning of them with the cult adult comedy "South Park" remains a mystery.

Harry and Meghan should and will be "very concerned" about their celebrity status in America. After being royally laughed at by the satirical cartoon, it shows really how far they have fallen.

The latest episode showed the "Prince and Princess of Canada," a young royal couple who are begging for privacy while drawing attention to themselves time and time again in a hilarious, spoof-like way.

The flame-haired prince and his wife, who wears the exact-same dusty pink outfit that Meghan donned for Trooping the Colour in 2018, are desperately plugging the prince's book - "Waaagh" - the cover of which strongly spoofs Harry's bestselling memoir "Spare."

The episode is filled with cutting digs at the Sussexes, with the show's star, Stan, branding their cartoon equivalents the "dumb prince and his stupid wife," while another character, Kyle, complains about the private jet parked outside their home.

It's beyond cruel, but again, it's also very funny, depending on your humor. Now it appears that the ginger one, along with his wife, former actress Meghan, are not quite laughing along with the rest of us. According to sources close to the ex-royals, it appears that, like so many things with Meghan and Harry, this may have legal ramifications attached.

Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister. This appears to be their course of action rather than laughing it off, enjoying the moment and showing the world that they get the joke and understand this is how they may be perceived, and maybe, dare we say, change . . . dare we?

Well, no, the duo are very unhappy with this, I am told via a good source, and again one wonders why. It's harmless and will easily be forgotten, just like that dreadful cartoon based on young Prince George, axed after one season.

Now, with all royal legal threats, they start off with rumblings and basically allude to nothing. But as we have seen with the ex-royals, they do love a good legal fight. Ask the dumped half-sister, Samantha, and the father, Thomas, axed for something of a mystery.

Of course, when it appeared that Meghan, here in the U.K. court, had "forgotten" she had assisted with a dire tabloid book, it was a "misjudgment." She had no idea and must have forgotten. You see, our world versus Meghan and Harry’s world.

The makers of "South Park" have, as yet, received nothing, but I am told they are aware of this and have nothing to fear, simply because they have the legals all over this and know they could not have broadcast it without the watertight details flattened out.

Here is some sage advice: King Charles has dreadful PR from time to time, yet even he sees the funny side of things, never takes legal action, and more, thanks to Camilla, has learned to laugh off dire press.

Seriously, Harry, take a leaf out of the King's book, and do the same.

Plus, admit that the whole episode was spot on, and at least has given you free marketing feedback on just what the vast majority of your once-loyal fan base now think of you, and maybe it's time to change?