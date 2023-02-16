In Comedy Central's "South Park," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are mocked and decimated, labeled simply as the prince and his wife in an episode titled "The Worldwide Privacy Tour."

Described as royalty from Canada, the prince and his wife are illustrated to mirror the British royal couple.

"It has been several months now since our beloved queen has died," a "Good Morning Canada" host says to his audience. "All Canadians are finding it hard to go on, all Canadians that is except for our first guest, the prince and his wife."

The prince and his wife are booed while appearing on stage, chanting in unison "We want privacy," while holding signs that say "'STOP LOOKING AT US!’ and ‘WE WANT OUR PRIVACY!!!'"

In the "South Park" episode, the prince and his wife are appreciative of the opportunity to be on the show but are immediately grilled by the talk show host.

"You've lived a life with the royal family, you've had everything handed to you, but you say your life has been hard, and now you've written all about it in your new book ‘WAAAGH,’" the host says to the prince, referencing Prince Harry's real-life memoir "Spare"

"Yes, that's right," the prince begins to say before being interrupted by his wife.

"I was totally like ‘You should write a book ’cause your family's like stupid and then so are like journalists,'" she quips.

"So you hate journalists," the host asks the couple.

"That's right," the prince explains.

"And now you wrote a book on the lives of the royal family," asks the host.

"Right," the prince confirms.

"So you're a journalist," the host asks in an accusatory tone.

The wife interjects, saying, "We just want to be normal people. All this attention is so hard!"

After storming off-stage and announcing their departure from Canada, a musical interlude plays, showing the prince and his wife on a "Worldwide Privacy Tour," hitting countries like France, India and Australia before arriving in New York, scouring the entire United States, and finally landing on Colorado, where they settle in the small town of South Park.

"It's so quiet and empty here," the wife says to the prince. "If we moved here, then people would think we're really serious about wanting to be normal." The couple soon unloads their private jet and moves into a home across the street from main character Kyle Broflovski.

Later in the episode, Kyle is seen lamenting to his friends at school about the royal couple infiltrating his neighborhood.

"You guys, I am so sorry. I totally was gonna play with you guys online, but the prince of Canada and his wife moved in across the street from me… and then they kept trying to get me to buy their stupid book."

During lunch, he continues to rag on his new neighbors, although his friends are tired of hearing about it.

"Look Kyle," main character Stan Marsh says. "We just kinda don't care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife."

"I don't care about them either," Kyle confesses.

"Dude, we're just kind of sick of hearing about them," Stan adds, much to Kyle's chagrin.

"I'm sick of hearing about them! But I can't get away from them. They're everywhere!"

In the past several months, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed an abundance of information about the royal family, inundating the media with their Netflix show "Harry & Meghan" released in December as well as in Harry's tell-all book out in January.