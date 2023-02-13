Sumter, South Carolina police arrested a 25-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a 14-year-old after a fight at McDonald's.

Marcques Charles Wright Jr., 25, of Sumter was arrested by the Sumter Police Department shortly after the shooting and without incident, according to police.

Police said an initial investigation found there was a fight inside a McDonald's on North Lafayette Drive between Wright and two employees at the fast-food restaurant.

A relative of one of the employees who was there to pick up the employee tried to break up the fight when Wright allegedly pulled a gun and started firing it before fleeing the scene.

As a result, another family member at the scene, 14-year-old Jacob Russ, was struck by a bullet and killed, police said.

Police noted in a press release that no other injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

Wright was charged with murder and attempted murder, and he was booked into the Sumpter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

On Oct. 21, 2022, Wright allegedly engaged in another incident and charged with attempted murder.

Police posted to Facebook that in October, Wright was accused of driving to an Andrena Drive residence where he shot into an occupied vehicle before ramming the side of the vehicle with his own SUV.

Wright fled the scene of that crime also, according to police.

He has since been charged in the October incident with attempted murder and multiple gun-related charges.

Wright posted $72k bond on Oct. 25, 2022.