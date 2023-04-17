Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is scheduled to speak at a rally against her media critics, according to a flyer of the event.

Local ABC7 News reporter Dan Noyes shared a flyer from Price’s campaign that titled at the top, "Rally in support of DA Price" with Price being listed as a featured speaker.

"ALCO DA Pam Price still refuses my request for an interview, and she and her staff have never disputed a single fact in my reports — because they are absolutely accurate," Noyes tweeted. "So what does she do? Call a rally for her supporters to come out against ABC7. Wonder who will attend."

"Join crime victims, the community, and members of the Purple Flag of Justice Club in a rally to show our unshakeable support for District Attorney Pamela Price. Together we can demand that the anti-Price media, including ABC7 News, and those who lost the election stop lying and unjustly attacking the county’s first Black woman District Attorney," the flyer also stated. "We cannot let ABC7 and the station’s allies who support policies that result in mass incarceration of black, brown, and low-income people tear down all the hard work DA Price has done in the first 100 days."

Purple Flag of Justice Club is described on Price's campaign website as supporters of the DA.

"Now that Pamela Price’s historic election is won, the fight to reform Alameda County’s criminal justice system is just beginning. The old guard may have lost, but they will do everything they can to try to protect their interests," the website states. "Pamela Price needs an army of Purple Flag followers to protect her historic defeat of the status quo ‘good ole boy’ way of justice. As 'The People's DA,' Pamela will bring a new vision of transparency, equity, accountability, and compassion to the administration of justice in Alameda County."

The flyer urged people to stand beside "compassionate justice" and support a woman who is "brave enough to reform the broken criminal justice system so our community becomes a safer, more equitable place."

It is unclear why ABC7 News was specifically called out in the flyer. Fox News Digital reached out to Price's office for comment but have yet to receive a response.

Noyes, writing for ABC7 News, recently called out Price’s campaign for a lack of transparency on March 31.

"Throughout her campaign and in her oath of office, Price promised to be transparent," he wrote. "Yet, she won't give us interviews, she rushes away from the camera, and she didn't allow us inside today's staff meeting that reveals her vision for her next six years in office."In the same report, Noyes told readers that a recent all-hands meeting occurred amid a blackout on communications, noting, "The meeting comes as Price faces criticism for this memo: her plan to reduce prison terms by eliminating sentencing enhancements for things like guns, gang activity and criminal history. And she has gotten rid of more than 20 experienced prosecutors, six still out on paid administrative leave."

The day before, Noyes wrote that he had obtained an email from Price’s campaign where her team appeared to be exploring "non-carceral" means of punishing violent criminals without sending them to jail.

"A member of the AAPI community asked Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price for an update on the case, and Price sent this email Tuesday that reads in part, ‘Our office is currently working on a partnership with the Asian Law Caucus to support AAPI victims of violence in ways that open up broader possibilities for healing and non-carceral forms of accountability,’" Noyes reported.

Price was elected in 2022 with the help from liberal billionaire George Soros, but since taking office she has been criticized for her handling the case involving th death of an Asian child. More than 100 protestors gathered on the steps of a California Bay Area courthouse earlier this month and demanded Price’s removal because how she handled the case against three alleged gang members charged in the highway shooting death of an Asian child. Two-year-old Jasper Wu was killed by a stray bullet during a gun fight between rival gang members.

Political and media figures skewered Price for rallying supporters against a news outlet.

"If a Trump-backed DA held a rally to attack a specific media outlet the entire MSM would explode in indignation," San Francisco Republican Party chairman John Dennis tweeted. "Where are the other news outlets to defend @abc7newsbayarea? Shouldn't they be expressing outrage at the targeting of colleagues?"

San Francisco political commentator and former mayoral candidate Richie Greenberg made a similar critique.

"A well-known tactic used by disgraced, fraud of a DA Chesa Boudin who, along with his supporters, frequently attacked those in media criticizing him. A fascistic, totalitarian tactic," he wrote.

KGO-TV San Francisco anchor and reporter Dion Lim tweeted, "At least my name isn’t on this flier like it was in the email DA Price sent to members of the AAPI community 3/22 saying ‘certain vocal members of the local Chinese community & media including Reporter Dion Lim have misled the public…’"