Three progressives prosecutors in Virginia won their primary contests Tuesday night thanks to ongoing financial support from billionaire George Soros.

Arlington-Falls Church Commonwealth Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti won a decisive victory against primary challenger Josh Katcher after running a reelection campaign focused on "restorative justice" principles, such as ending cash bail and drug criminalization.

Fox News Digital reported this month that as of June 8, two Soros-backed committees invested a total of more than $350,000 in two Virginia prosecutors, who he helped get elected four years ago, who were at risk of losing their seats to Democrat challengers in the June 20 primary.

Dehghani-Tafti received a combined $326,000 toward her reelection.

Fairfax County Attorney Steve Descano, a progressive backed by $26,500 in Soros money this cycle, was also victorious Tuesday night after beating primary challenger Ed Nuttall by more than 10 points.

VIRGINIA COUNTY PROSECUTOR DECLARES IN NYT OP-ED THAT HE WILL REFUSE TO ENFORCE ABORTION LAWS

Descano, a far-left figure who vowed to defy any abortion restrictions passed through the legislative process in his state, has faced criticism for his perceived soft-on-crime policies, including dropping charges against a career criminal who nearly killed a mother and her three children in a road-rage incident.

In addition to Dehghani-Tafti and Descano, Loudoun County Prosecutor Buta Biberaj was victorious against her primary opponent, Elizabeth Lancaster, by more than 10 points.

GEORGE SOROS HANDING EMPIRE TO SON, ALEX, PROMPTS 'GODFATHER' COMPARISON FROM EUROPEAN LEADER

Biberaj, also backed by the vast George Soros network, has repeatedly come under fire since she started the job in 2020. Last year, she was hit with a bar complaint after a circuit court judge booted her office from a criminal case for "deliberately misleading the Court and the public" and for hiring a convicted sex offender as a paralegal.

Biberaj was also booted due to worries about "impartiality" from a high-profile case that drew national attention. That case involved a Virginia father who spoke out at a school board meeting after his daughter was sexually assaulted in a public school bathroom by a male student.

CRIME EXPERTS RESPOND TO SOROS DEFENDING SUPPORT FOR PROGRESSIVE DAS AMID CRIME WAVE: 'DISASTROUS'

"The primary victories by the three Soros bought-and-paid for rogue prosecutors in northern Virginia is not surprising given the amount of direct and indirect spending by Soros PACs in these three races," Cully Stimson, senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation, told Fox News Digital. "Despite the fact that crime is going up in their counties because of their pro-criminal policies, low voter turnout, Soros bucks and lackluster primary opponents made the difference."

Stimson, co-author along with Heritage legal fellow Zack Smith of the upcoming book "Rogue Prosecutors: How Radical Soros Lawyers Are Destroying America's Communities," added that the real winners Tuesday night were the "career criminals."

"The real losers in these three counties are the residents, who will now continue to suffer as victims, and the police, who are further demoralized because they don’t have a partner in the DA’s office," he said.

On the Republican primary side, six out of six GOP candidates endorsed by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in contested nomination races in the Senate and House won Tuesday night, making Youngkin a perfect 10 for 10 in contested primaries this year.

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.