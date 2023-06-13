The Justice and Public Safety PAC, a group heavily funded by billionaire donor of liberal candidates George Soros, is pouring more money into the protection of far left prosecutors up for re-election in Virginia, campaign filings reviewed by Fox News Digital reveal.

As of June 8, the PAC invested $125,000 into two Virginia prosecutors, who Soros helped get elected four years ago, as they risk losing their seats to Democratic challengers at an upcoming primary scheduled for June 20.

Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti from Arlington County was initially handed $8,000 from the PAC earlier this year, but received another $62,000 in contributions for her race, according to campaign filings released Monday.

GEORGE SOROS CIRCLES BACK TO VIRGINIA TO AID FAR-LEFT PROSECUTORS FACING DEM CHALLENGERS, FILINGS SHOW

Fairfax County Attorney Steve Descano was also gifted a total of $57k this cycle from the Soros funded group, locking in $11,500 in in-kind contributions in late March, and an additional $45,500 during the April to June filing period.

GEORGE SOROS HAS SPENT TENS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS INFLUENCING OUR POLITICS: MATT PALUMBO

The investment is not Soros' first run in with the far-left pair of prosecutors, after Justice & Public Safety PAC gave over $1.2 million to elect both Dehghani-Tafti and Descano in 2019.

Further campaign finance activity will not be made public until after the June primary, but Soros has a history of providing last minute donations to DA candidates.

The candidates Soros tends to support usually oppose cash bail, back so-called "restorative justice," and shy away from charging minors as adults, as part of his effort to overhaul the criminal justice system.

The billionaire has backed dozens of far-left prosecutor candidates including Larry Krasner in Philadelphia, Kim Foxx in Chicago, Kim Gardner in St. Louis and George Gascón in Los Angeles.

Soros this week announced that he will be handing over control of his political empire to his son, Alex Soros.

Fox News' Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.