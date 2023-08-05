Sophia Bush and her husband Grant Hughes are getting divorced.

Bush, 41, filed the paperwork in an Los Angeles County court Friday, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The "One Tree Hill" alum cited dissolution without minor children as the legal grounds for their divorce.

The news comes seven weeks after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Hughes took to Instagram to share loving photos of the pair in a sweet post.

"Happy 1st Anniversary, my love! What a full, beautiful, dynamic, exciting, growth-filled year we’ve had together. I truly love doing life with you!" his social media caption read in part.

"It felt true then. And spoke to the newness of what we were embarking on together. Ecstatically excited for all the adventures ahead!"

Bush responded at the time, "Multitudes my babe," with an infinity emoji.

The carousel of photos included Bush and Hughes during their wedding day, adventuring on an ATV together, red carpet moments and more.

In August 2021, Bush and Hughes got engaged in Lake Como, Italy. The FocusMotion Health founder and entrepreneur shared a photo of the two at the time kissing on a classic boat with a picturesque background.

"She is my forever Favorite. This is my favorite. And our life is that we’re building because she said "Yes" is already my favorite. I am SO EXCITED to do life with you, my love."

The "John Tucker Must Die" star wore a yellow headscarf, as Hughes wore a black jacket during the engagement photoshoot.

Nearly a year later, the two got married in Hughes' home state, Oklahoma.

The "Good Sam" actor previously revealed that the pair went through a couple’s coaching program before their engagement.

"She does [this program] with people who are prepping for their wedding. We were like, 'We've been together for four months, but we think we're going to do this. We have a feeling, and we need to know. We're either going to go through this thing and decide that we're each other's people or we'll know we're not and we'll be friends,'" Bush explained during an interview on "Podcrushed" podcast three months ago.

Hughes additionally admitted their first date involved getting a COVID-19 test together during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

"Our first date was also our first Covid test," he posted on his social media.

Bush was previously married to her "One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray from 2005 to 2006.

A date for a future hearing has yet to be announced. A spokesperson for the couple did not return Fox's request for comment.