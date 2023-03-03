Amid allegations the Biden Justice Department or Delaware federal prosecutor are slow-walking or obfuscating the investigation into Hunter Biden, the top Republican in charge of congressional oversight told Fox News he believes "something fishy" is going on.

Rep. James Comer of Kentucky reacted on "The Ingraham Angle" to the suspicions, including allegations from former Assistant FBI Director Chris Swecker – who recently said Attorney General Merrick Garland "knows" his role as "surrogate" to President Biden, after the nation's top lawman punted on specifics during a Senate grilling earlier this week.

"There's something very fishy. There's no better example of a two-tiered system of justice in America than what we see happening with Hunter Biden," Comer said, referring specifically to the prolonged timeline since U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss began his investigation under during the Trump era.

Hunter Biden has owed millions in back taxes for years, Comer claimed, pointing out that charges have not been announced. A back taxes case is less political than allegations of influence peddling connected to his father, the top Republican argued.

"He has probably more bank violations than any American that I've ever seen. And I come from a pretty decent banking background," Comer said.

Former Trump speechwriter Stephen Miller obtained through a FOIA request documents that Comer said could depict Hunter Biden as an unregistered foreign agent, which the lawmaker called a "very serious crime." But that may be the tip of the iceberg of the younger Biden's alleged crimes.

"And the list goes on and on, money laundering and even worse. But yet nothing has been done," Comer said.

Comer criticized Weiss, a Trump appointee held over by Joe Biden reportedly to assuage fears of interference in his son's probe, and said Garland continues to claim he is either staying clear of the case or not as knowledgeable of the day-to-day developments.

"We haven't even heard a peep from this Delaware U.S. attorney. It's very odd. Everyone in America is keeping up with this case. Yet Merrick Garland continues to act like, well, he doesn't know anything about it. He's staying out of it. I don't think anybody believes that now," Comer said.

He added that the media has suddenly become interested in the Hunter Biden probe, but underlined they also continue to criticize and dismiss Republican investigatory interludes such as those from his committee and that of Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

"Look at how the mainstream media has changed just in the last six weeks, just since we've taken over… the media has gone from all of this was just a witch hunt [and] Russian disinformation to now 'OK. Yeah, there's probably some wrongdoing there, but we don't need to put the Biden family through all this with the Republican circus,'" he said.

"So the media's done a complete 180 on this already. Everyone realizes the evidence is out there…"

Comer later commented on Hunter Biden's erstwhile top lawyer removing himself from the case. Joshua Levy reportedly quit and has since been replaced by high-powered counsel Abbe Lowell – who has represented former Rep. Gary Condit, D-Calif., businessman Jared Kushner, and New Jersey Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez.

"It says a lot," Comer said of Levy's departure. "I want to hope that lawyer saw so much evidence of someone that was abusing his power, abusing his family's name at the expense of American national security and he walked away."

"Or it could be because the new lawyer on the team, Abbe Lowell, is doing some things that I think are getting real close to crossing the line. So, you know, either way, this is a sign of disarray in the Biden camp."