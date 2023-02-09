Just days after news broke that some migrants were fleeing New York City because "drugs" and high rates of homelessness made life difficult, some migrants are having second thoughts.

The New York Post reported Wednesday that even a free bus ticket up north was not enough to keep some migrants in Canada.

One migrant from Colombia told the Post that after just one week, he already wanted to come back to the U.S. after crossing into Canada.

The reason? "Mucha nieve," he said, which translates in English to "Lots of snow."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has publicly begged the White House for help with the migrant crisis, confirmed that the government was helping migrants make the journey up north.

"Those who are seeking to go somewhere else — not that we’re pushing or forcing — if they’re seeking to go somewhere else, we are helping in the re-ticketing process," he said on Monday in an interview with Fox 5.

Adams explained that not all migrants actually wanted to come to New York City in the first place.

"Some want to go to Canada, some want to go to warmer states, and we are there for them as they continue to move on with their pursuit of this dream."

But for those migrants who chose to go to Canada, that dream seems to be fading fast.

In an interview with CBS, nonprofit director Ilze Thielmann explained that some migrants were suffering from whiplash and misplaced expectations around life in Canada.

"They think that there are all these jobs up there. They think they’re going to be able to get asylum very easily up there and that’s just not the case," Thielmann said.

Late last year, Canada’s immigration minister declared that the country was seeking to bring in 1.45 million immigrants into the country by 2025, as Canada struggles with a worker shortage.

Adams has repeatedly petitioned the White House to give aid on the migrant crisis.

"I'm extremely frustrated," he said in December.

Just one month later, the mayor complained again about the refugee crisis in New York City.

"The asylum seeker crisis is a national problem that needs a national solution. New York City is proud to have welcomed tens of thousands of asylum seekers and given them shelter, food and resources."

"But we can't do this alone."

Mayor Adams' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.