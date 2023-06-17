Videos showing vast numbers of Protestants and Catholics protesting an L.A. Dodgers baseball game that included a presentation honoring an activist LGTBTQ group drew massive support from many on social media Friday.

Conservative lawmakers, commentators and influencers praised the demonstrators on Twitter for taking a stand against the perceived anti-Christian display that was taking place at the nearby Dodger Stadium.

Prominent users claimed the demonstration was "one of the "best things I’ve seen happen this year" and proof that "the world is over the woke agenda."

The demonstrations occurred Friday night, in a parking just outside of the sports venue during the L.A. Dodgers’ annual Pride Night. In addition to the Dodgers’ game against the San Francisco Giants, the evening’s festivities including a ceremony honoring a group of drag queens and activists called "The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence."

The group has described themselves as a "leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns," a clear spin on Catholic nuns and religious orders.

News that the L.A. Dodgers would be honoring the LGBTQ group with a Community Hero Award sparked outrage prior to the event, with several Christian groups insisting that honoring a group accused of blatantly mocking Christ and Christians, particularly Catholics, was inappropriate.

Even an outraged Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., sent a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred expressing his disapproval for the event.

The backlash initially prompted the Dodgers to rescind their invitation for the drag group to attend and be honored at the pride celebration, though pushback to that move, including LA Pride threatening to pull out of the Pride night, made the Dodgers reverse their decision yet again.

The team released a statement explaining the abrupt change: "After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families."

Meanwhile, a large protest put on by religious organization Catholics for Catholics, open to anyone willing to join, happened outside the stadium.

Videos of the thousands of Christian protestors marching and praying outside the baseball stadium gained support outline, with many prominent conservatives expressing their pride in seeing so many Christians standing up against the team’s far left festivities.

Conservative lawmaker Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., praised the protesters, tweeting, "Seeing thousands of Christians and Catholics praise the holy name of God as they protested against the Dodger’s disgusting embrace and praise of transgender ‘nuns’ was one of the best things I’ve seen happen this year. We have had enough."

Conservative commentator Graham Allen tweeted, "The world is over the woke agenda. MASSIVE Christian groups have arrived outside Dodger stadium to PROTEST the ANTI CHRISTIAN GROUP that the Dodgers are honoring!!! WE ARE WITH YOU!!!"

Today News Africa Chief White House correspondent Simon Ateba shared video, saying, "BREAKING - SEE IT: Thousands of Catholics march towards Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, chanting ‘Save Our Children!’ as they make a visible stand for Christ."

Fox News Contributor Leo Terrell shared video and remarked, "You made a big mistake #Dodgers."

Conservative filmmaker and former U.S. congressional candidate Robby Starbuck commented, "Incredible turnout to stand up against the @Dodgers celebrating sacrilegious mockery of Jesus. We’re fighting a spiritual battle!"

Pro-life activist Lila Rose tweeted, "Thousands of Christians (Catholics and Evangelicals) are gathered outside @Dodgers stadium to peacefully protest their celebration of blasphemy. This is a spiritual battle and we do not battle against flesh and blood but powers & principalities. Fast and pray."

In a statement, the LGBTQ group noted, "We are a charity organization and we are human rights activists…. Our mission is to uplift our community and all marginalized groups, especially the ones ignored by larger organizations, spiritually oriented or otherwise."

