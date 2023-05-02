As Ryan Reynolds looks to expand his ownership in sports to the NHL, he’s going to be up against another famous entertainer.

Reynolds, who is Canadian, is hoping to buy the Ottawa Senators, but Snoop Dogg is reportedly joining Los Angeles-based businessman Neko Sparks in a bid to purchase the team, per The Athletic.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., confirmed he was approached to be a part of an ownership group on ESPN’s First Take Tuesday, and he explained why he’s so passionate about doing so.

"I’ve been watching hockey for about 25 years now, and I’m watching more and more kids that look like me play the game, but I’m not seeing it offered to the kids here in America," Broadus said.

The plan that we have is to also go and build a Snoop youth hockey league outside of Canada so kids in urban communities can learn about hockey, play the sport and to get into this great thing that’s called hockey.

"The kids need to know that there is an option to play hockey if you look like me."

Sparks’ group is said to have "the majority of the ownership group comprised of people of color."

The Athletic added that Broadus is also brainstorming how else he can be involved.

"He’s coming up with ideas. And he’s legitimately excited," an industry leader told The Athletic. "He wants this team."

Some of those ideas reportedly go beyond being a face at Senators home games and hopping in the TSN booth for broadcasts.

Reynolds has shown he can have success as a sports team owner and won’t be backing down from Sparks’ group. He’s been linked to a separate ownership group that wants to bid on the team.

His Wrexham A.F.C. soccer team in Wales, co-owned by fellow actor Rob McElhenney, was just promoted in the English Football League after winning its league championship.

Speculation has the sale price of the Senators around $1 billion, per The New York Post.