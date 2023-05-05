American rapper Snoop Dogg expressed confusion about recent developments in artificial intelligence, comparing the technology to movies he saw as a child.

At the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills this week, Snoop, whose given name is Calvin Broadus, turned his focus to artificial intelligence while discussing a strike of the Writers Guild of America. The writers strike is, in part, about the potential for artificial intelligence to take writing jobs.

"I got a motherf---ing AI right now that they did made for me," Snoop said. "This n----- could talk to me. I’m like, man, this thing can hold a real conversation? Like real for real? Like it’s blowing my mind because I watched movies on this as a kid years ago."

WHITE HOUSE ANNOUNCES PLAN FOR ‘RESPONSIBLE’ AI USE, VP HARRIS TO MEET WITH TECH EXECUTIVES

Snoop also referenced Geoffrey Hinton’s recent warnings about artificial intelligence, who recently quit his job at Google so he could discuss the harms of AI.

"And I heard the dude, the old dude that created AI saying, ‘This is not safe, 'cause the AIs got their own minds, and these mother---ers gonna start doing their own s---.’ I'm like, are we in a f---ing movie right now, or what? The f-- man?"

‘GODFATHER OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE’ SAYS AI IS CLOSE TO BEING SMARTER THAN US, COULD END HUMANITY

Hinton is often referred to as the "Godfather of AI," told the New York Times he believes bad actors will use artificial intelligence platforms – the very ones his research helped create – for nefarious purposes.

And while Snoop highlighted potential concerns about artificial intelligence, he also questioned whether he should invest in the technology.

"So do I need to invest in AI so I can have one with me? Or like, do y'all know? S---, what the f---? I'm lost, I don't know," Snoop continued, drawing laughter from the audience.

MEET THE 72-YEAR-OLD CONGRESSMAN GOING BACK TO SCHOOL TO LEARN ABOUT AI

The release of ChatGPT last year has sparked both excitement and concern among experts, who believe the technology will revolutionize business and human interactions.

Thousands of tech leaders and experts, including Musk, signed an open letter in March that called on artificial intelligence labs to pause research on systems that were more powerful than GPT-4, OpenAI’s most advanced AI system. The letter argued that "AI systems with human-competitive intelligence can pose profound risks to society and humanity."