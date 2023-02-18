It's always frustrating when you're having an issue with your device and don't know how to fix it. That's why some smart tech companies like Microsoft are making it easier for you with their helpful support if you know where to look.

Whether you’re using a Microsoft Windows computer, an app like Word or PowerPoint, or anything else, you can get free virtual help and training through Microsoft’s website.

How to schedule a free virtual session

What other help can I get from Microsoft?

Microsoft has quite a few options on its support page to cover whatever needs you might have. Here's what else they have to offer.

A similar one-on-one support option is available by scheduling via the Apple support website.

