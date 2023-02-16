Legendary Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash recently claimed that his hard rock band would have been canceled if the internet was around during the band’s prime.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the guitar hero said that his band’s notorious antics and party-hard image would have garnered serious backlash if today’s social media climate existed in the 80s.

The guitarist, best known for his work on iconic rock songs, "Sweet Child of Mine," "November Rain" and many others, claimed his band would "not have fared well in this environment."

Reminiscing on the band’s glory days, Slash stated, "To be honest, I haven’t really thought about all that much recently. But now that you mention it, most of everything that [Guns N’ Roses] did would’ve gotten us canceled in this day and age."

Long time rock fans probably remember the band’s booze-addled bad boy reputation that it earned while playing Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip in the late 80s, right around the debut of its classic 1987 album "Appetite for Destruction."

The band’s penchant for mayhem continued into the 90s with GNR’s frontman Axl Rose causing multiple riots while on tour, in addition to getting arrested. Slash’s own drug use resulted in him being declared "dead" for eight minutes.

Thinking back on the hard-rocking antics, Slash told Yahoo! "We would not have fared well in this environment, for sure… on so many different levels. But I mean, a lot of things from back then would not be what you consider acceptable at this moment in time."

The famous guitar player added, "I’m just glad that we didn’t have the internet back then! It would’ve been a different world altogether."

He appeared to be at peace with the past, telling the outlet, "But anyway, I don’t dwell on all that stuff. It just is what it is."

Still, the band hasn’t gone completely untouched by the pressures of contemporary cancel culture. In recent years, the band opted to remove one of its earliest songs from a modern album reissue because it contains racist and homophobic language.

The track "One In a Million" was cut from a 2018 reissue of the band’s debut album for its controversial lyrics, including "Immigrants and f******, they make no sense to me."