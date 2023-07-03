Pregnancy is a very special time in a family's life — and many moms-to-be lean on their family members and friends for support and guidance throughout.

But for four sisters, the nine-month pregnancy journey has been particularly unique — since all four of them are pregnant at the same time.

The Thiem sisters, Jena, 33, Jessica, 30, Jordan, 27, and Jaden, 25, are all due to give birth to their babies at around the same time.

The sisters grew up in Highland Village, Texas, before moving to Omaha, Nebraska, while in grade school.

They've had a close relationship their entire lives, they told Fox News Digital.

The Thiem sisters said in an interview that having babies at the same time was something they never thought would happen to them.

"We all got married within the last five years, so [this was] just kind of a natural progression," oldest sister Jena said.

Although the sisters found out about each other’s pregnancies at various times, the Easter holiday earlier this year was quite the memorable celebration for all when news broke across the family that all four sisters were carrying babies.

"I told all the sisters at Easter that I was pregnant, and then found out that Jaden was pregnant and Jenna, and I was in complete shock," Jessica said.

Jena is a mother of 2½-year-old Mason and is pregnant with her second child, while the other three will be first-time moms.

It's something they said has been very special to go through together.

"I think just being pregnant, we talk a lot more … about what we’re craving [or] what we want to eat," Jaden said.

Jena is pregnant with another son, and youngest sister Jaden is having a girl — even sharing the same due date of October 1.

"At the exact same time, we both said, ‘October 1st,’ so that was even more of a shock," the youngest sister Jaden said.

Jessica is due on November 17 with a girl, while Jordan is due August 3 with her baby.

The sisters are spread across three different states — Jena lives in Denver, Colorado, while Jessica and Jordan live near each other in Omaha.

Jaden, 25, lives in Dallas, Texas, and works as a second-grade teacher. She said the distance from her sisters this special time has been a challenge.

"It’s tough being far away," she said.

The four have a group chat named "Bumpin." They're sharing experiences, funny moments and more throughout their journey — something Jaden said has helped her handle the distance a bit better.

"Just having that reassurance and kind of being supportive to each other — it’s so nice," she said.

As for baby showers, the Thiem sisters said they will have separate celebrations.

Jordan, currently 35 weeks pregnant, had her shower recently, while Jessica and Jaden will have theirs in August.

Second-time mom Jena said she will be sitting out this round — noting she'd rather buy things for her first-timer sisters.

As for their parents, who are about to become five-time grandparents, the sisters said they're overjoyed.

"My dad [Mike] just keeps saying how blessed he is," Jena said. "He has four daughters, and he’s just the best girl dad."

Their mom, Nancy, on the other hand, was keeping everyone’s secret for a while, and couldn’t stop laughing at the coincidence.

"They’re just over the moon and can’t stop talking about how it’s going to be at Christmas," Jena said.

"We went from last year to one grandson — to now there’s going to be five [grandchildren]."