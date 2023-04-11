The family of missing Minnesota mother Madeline Kingsbury is pleading for answers after the 26-year-old disappeared late last month after dropping her children off at daycare with their father.

Her sister, Megan Kingsbury, said it was unlike her to stop communicating with family members, previously telling Fox News Digital that her sister would share "every minute detail" in her life.

She was the last one to hear from Madeline after the pair shared a funny text message the morning of her disappearance and joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday as officials continue to search for clues.

NURSE REBECCA BLIEFNICK SHOT DEAD; COPS SEARCH ESTRANGED HUSBAND'S HOUSE

"Extremely out of character," Megan told Ashley Strohmier and Todd Piro when asked if it was like her to avoid communication. "I was in contact with her almost constantly, every day for many years."

Madeline went missing on March 31 in Winona, Minnesota, after dropping her kids off at daycare in the morning with her kids' father.

That was the last confirmed time she was seen publicly.

Her children's father reportedly told law enforcement that he was with Madeline until about 10 a.m. on March 31 and "returned later that day, and Maddie was not home," Police Chief Tom Williams said during a press conference.

Williams also noted the case became more alarming when police found Madeline's phone, wallet, ID and jacket that she wore earlier in the day.

BUS DRIVER ‘WON'T TAKE BACK’ PROFANITY-LACED RANT AT STUDENTS CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Madeline's 2014 dark-blue Chrysler left her home around 10 a.m. and returned around 1:30 p.m., according to the chief, who said he couldn't say who was driving, and was scheduled to pick her kids up at daycare at 4:30 p.m.

Piro asked Megan what Madeline's relationship was like with her kids' dad, but she declined comment, saying it was a "sensitive topic."

Amid the investigation, Megan noted how the family has received little information in connection with her sister's whereabouts.

"Things are pretty close to the vest with them," she said. "They obviously don't want to jeopardize any current or future investigation. They give us what info they can. Unfortunately, it's not as much as we'd like to hear."

Megan said her family has their own speculations on what could have happened, but they aren't disclosing their theories in order to protect the ongoing search.

POLICE ON 1989 COLD CASE TEAR DOWN PRIME SUSPECT'S HOUSE

"With the ongoing investigation, we as the family don't want to jeopardize anything either, so we just aren't speculating publicly," she said.

Hundreds of people participated in a search effort for her, including volunteers, family members, and friends, that spanned a vast area of 120,000 acres over the weekend.

Megan commended the effort as officials continue to search for clues that will help uncover what happened to Madeline.

"We've had an outpouring of support from this community here in Winona," she said. "People have come from all over the state to help search for her in person. We had thousands of people over this past weekend just spread out and try to cover some ground. There's a lot of ground to cover here."

Megan said her sister would never leave her children, if she "ever needed time for a getaway" she was welcome at her house.

"She had no enemies. She had many friends, never had a bad word to say about anybody," Megan said. "It's a mystery to us, too."

Police still have no suspect named in connection with Madeline's disappearance.

Anyone with any information regarding her disappearance have been asked to contact the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6302. The family is offering a $50,000 reward for anyone who has information.

Fox News' Chris Eberhart contributed to this report.