A British singer expressed disapproval of the message behind Disney's live-action remake of the "The Little Mermaid," prompting criticism from social media users.

Paloma Faith posted to Instagram after watching the film to express her dismay with what she perceived to be the message of the movie: That a woman should give up her voice for a man.

"Just seen the new little mermaid with my kids and while I think Halle gives a good performances and it's great casting, as a mother of girls I don't want my kids to think it's ok to give up your entire voice and your powers to love a man."

"Wtf is this s--t," she added. "Not what I want to be teaching next gen women at all."

In the original cartoon version, as well as the 2023 live-action remake, Ariel gives up her voice to the sea witch, Ursula, to become human where she falls in love with Prince Eric.

"Before you scream in feminist... Ariel in The Little Mermaid doesn't give up her voice for a man," Evie Magazine tweeted in reponse. "She gives up her voice to be human. Falling in love is one of her human experiences, but it wasn't the reason. ‘Part of Your World’ literally is all about this."

"I have no idea who she [Faith] is and it doesn’t matter," another user wrote. "I’m just embarrassed that someone could be this loud and wrong for a freaking 30 year old cartoon. Baby, @Palomafaith, Ariel gave up her voice to be human. A simple Google search and a Xanax could’ve saved this cringey moment."

"Ariel’s arc in The Little Mermaid encouraged me to pursue my dreams and ambitions. She was, and remains, a great role model for little girls everywhere," another user tweeted.

Some questioned whether Faith had seen the original Little Mermaid, and why she had allowed her children to watch a movie without knowing the plot.

Has she… never heard of "The Little Mermaid?" one user tweeted.

But, as fans debated whether Faith had seen the original, a 2009 tweet where she said "when i grow up i want to be the little mermaid" circulated social media.