Everyone dreams about what their wedding will look like, and up until the day itself, it's all elation, joy and pure happiness – but when Simone Biles was about to walk down the aisle, she had the same nerves she had before some of her biggest Olympic performances.

Actually, the Olympic gold medalist admitted she was even more nervous.

Biles married Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens last month in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, after roughly two-and-a-half years of dating. But in the moments leading up to meeting the groom at the altar, there was an uneasy feeling in her stomach.

"I actually felt so sick the entire day, and when it was almost time to walk, my heart was beating out of my chest. I’ve never been so nervous before in my life," she told Vogue. "[But,] I felt confident walking down the aisle. Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream. Our guests were cheering for everyone. I was shocked by the love in the air. The ceremony was so beautiful and dreamy!"

The wedding was a "12 out of 10," Biles says, as whales were jumping through the water during the ceremony, and 144 guests were there to celebrate.

"Jonathan and I just tuned into each other and blocked everyone out," said Biles.

The couple got engaged in February 2022.

"I do - official owens," Biles wrote on Twitter with two white heart emoji.

"My person, forever" Owens tweeted with emoji of a red heart and a ring.

The 26-year-old gymnast has won 19 gold medals in world championships, and four in the Olympics.

Owens signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and played on their practice squad. He joined the Houston Texans in 2019 and has played in 31 NFL games, including all 17 of Houston's games last year.