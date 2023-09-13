With what seems like a career of boundless success, Simon Cowell hopes to one day leave his empire to his son, Eric.

"l would be delighted if he would take over the reins," Cowell told Fox News Digital on the red carpet for "America's Got Talent," just one of his popular competition shows."But he's never once said to me, ‘I want to be a music producer or a television produce.'"

"But if he did say to me, ‘I want to do what you did,’ I would encourage him," the British star continued. "However, I would say to him, ‘But you've got to start at the bottom like I did.’ Right? 'You're not going to get a producer's job straightaway.'"

"'You're going to have to be a runner, like I did, and you're going to learn,' Cowell says he would tell Eric, 9, whom he shares with partner Lauren Silverman.

In addition to "AGT," Cowell has had his hand in curating "American Idol," "Britain's Got Talent" and "The X Factor."

Cowell says filming "AGT" is better when Eric is around, sharing that his son "really enjoyed" the show.

"I was looking at him at times and he was on his chair … dancing around and he was just having the best time. So I love having him down here with me," he said.

Cowell previously told Fox News Digital that becoming a parent had also impacted his way of judging: "I have a son, I have much more empathy for the younger acts."