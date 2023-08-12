If you're looking for a delicious and easy-to-make sweet treat, reach for your peanut butter jar to try this no-bake pie recipe.

"I love no-bake butter pie because it's a quick and easy dessert that's perfect for warm weather or when you don't feel like turning on the oven," said Carla Bushey of Adventuresofanurse.com in New York.

"With its smooth and silky filling and Oreo Cookie crust, it's a delicious treat that's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth," she continued, noting that this recipe can be made in advance and stored in the fridge until ready to serve, "making it a convenient option for last-minute gatherings or busy weeknights."

Get the full recipe below, courtesy of Bushey.

Yields: 8 slices

Prep time: 20 Minutes

Chill time: 4 hours

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 ½ cups creamy peanut butter

¾ Cups Powdered Sugar

8 ounces whipped topping (Cool Whip)

2 cups crushed Oreos

½ cup salted butter, melted

9" pie pan

3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter, melted

3 tablespoons chocolate sauce

Mini Reese’s, chopped

For the Oreo crust:

1. In a medium-sized bowl, mix together the crushed Oreos and ½ cup of melted butter. Press into a 9" pie pan and store in the refrigerator to set and until ready to use.

For the pie filling:

1. In a large bowl, mix together the cream cheese and peanut butter using a handheld electric mixer. Add the powdered sugar and mix again until combined.

2. Fold in the whipped topping using a rubber spatula until completely mixed.

3. Pour the peanut butter pie filling into the prepared pie crust and spread evenly. Place in the refrigerator to set for at least 4 hours.

For decorating (optional):

1. Drizzle the melted peanut butter over the pie using a spoon.

2. Drizzle the chocolate sauce over the pie.

3. Sprinkle on the chopped mini Reese’s, slice, and serve. Enjoy!

This original recipe is owned by Adventuresofanurse.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.