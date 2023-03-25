You know us on screen — but what about off?

I thought it’d be fun to check in with some of your favorite Fox personalities (plus a few surprise appearances!) to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

And who’s on the docket this time around?

It's none other than Clay Travis, founder of OutKick — and I hope you get a kick out of our Q&A below!

Stay tuned for lots more — I have plenty of other revealing Q&As coming along.

CT: If you worry about the opinions of people who don’t like you, then the people who do like you won’t like you anymore.

CT: If you want to work in media, read everything. And your ability to write a coherent argument is the foundation of any media career. You can’t do good radio or TV, in my opinion, without being a good writer.

CT: Travisty (this is an intentional misspelling for the people who will email).

CT: College bowl games. College football, in my always humble opinion, is the greatest, most fun sport in America.

CT: Of my life? Bo Jackson.

CT: Football — college and pro.

CT: A fighter pilot or a pro-athlete

CT: Bourbon Steak — the view is the best in Nashville.

CT: "Dixieland Delight" (I am tone-deaf and the worst singer of all time, though).

CT: What’s the difference between broccoli and boogers? Kids won’t eat broccoli. (This is a vintage dad joke ... My dad used it throughout my childhood.)

