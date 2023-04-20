You know us on screen — but what about off?

I thought it’d be fun to check in with some of your favorite Fox personalities (plus a few surprise appearances!) to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

And who’s on the docket this week?

It’s none other than Jessica Tarlov, a rotating co-host on "The Five" and a Fox News contributor.

Hope you get a kick out of our Q&A below!

And stay tuned for more — I'll have a revealing new piece each week.

JT: "Any Human Heart" by William Boyd.

JT: The Pyramids of Giza.

JT: Remembering everyone's name and thoughtful details.

JT: Patience; kind/caring; tall; Global Entry/TSA PreCheck.

JT: My phone (lame, I know).

JT: Human teleportation!

JT: Rafael Nadal.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To read all of Dana Perino's earlier "Short Questions" interviews, check out this list!

For her interview with Leo Terrell, click here.

For her interview with Geraldo Rivera, click here.

For her interview with Clay Travis, click here.

For her interview with Greg Gutfeld, click here.

For her interview with Benjamin Hall, click here.

For her interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro, click here.

For her interview with Jesse Watters, click here.