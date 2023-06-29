You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week we're excited to shine the spotlight on Bill Melugin, a national correspondent for Fox News Channel. He joined the network in May 2021 and is based in the Los Angeles bureau.

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below!

BM: I initially wanted to be an author when I was growing up. I enjoyed writing and reading books all the time, and even had one published in hardcover when I was in fifth grade!

BM: Anything involving dogs!

BM: Don't trust reviews for best restaurants. Ask the locals!

BM: I have memberships at gyms across the border in Texas, including in Brownsville, Mccallen, Eagle Pass, Del Rio, and El Paso.

I try to go every day after I'm done with my shift — if the heat hasn't zapped me too much.

BM: Benjamin Hall's book about what happened to him in Ukraine was absolutely stunning. It's a must-read.

BM: Anything Tom Jones!

BM: The hair — ha ha. Perfect combination of sweat, dust and wind essentially becomes hairspray at the border!

BM: By far the security aspect. There have been over 1.5 million known "gotaways" at the border under the Biden administration, including 19,000 in a single week at times.

We have no idea who these people are or why they are evading, but they are in our country now, uncaptured — and it is a statistical certainty that there are some very bad apples among that group.

BM: Beach over mountains — always!

BM: Favorite app is Twitter. Always on it.

It offers news by the minute — and in my opinion it's the best forum for both breaking news and public conversations.

BM: Norway. Iceland. Greece.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To read all of Dana Perino's earlier "Short Questions" interviews for Fox News Digital, check out this (long) list!

For her interview with Jimmy Failla, click here.

For her interview with Tyrus, click here.

For her interview with Ainsley Earhardt, click here.

For her interview with Lawrence Jones, click here.

For her interview with Dr. Arash Akhavan, click here.

For her interview with Martha MacCallum, click here.

For her interview with Bret Baier, click here.

For her interview with Kayleigh McEnany, click here.

For her interview with Harold Ford Jr., click here.

For her interview with Shannon Bream, click here.

For her interview with Jessica Tarlov, click here.

For her interview with Leo Terrell, click here.

For her interview with Geraldo Rivera, click here.

For her interview with Clay Travis, click here.

For her interview with Bill Hemmer, click here.

For her interview with Greg Gutfeld, click here.

For her interview with Benjamin Hall, click here.

For her interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro, click here.

For her interview with Jesse Watters, click here.