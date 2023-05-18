You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week, we're excited to shine the spotlight on Bret Baier, who serves as Fox News Channel's anchor and executive editor of "Special Report with Bret Baier," as well as chief political anchor of the network

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino" — and if there’s a question you want answers to or a suggestion for the person I should interview next, leave a note in the comments section below!

BB: Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan (five with me).

BB: The fireworks red, white, and blue pants. And yes, they do. Because if I am hitting it bad, people still yell out, "Hey, nice pants!"

BB: I want to go to the Seychelles and chill with the family sometime (the string of islands in the Indian Ocean between Madagascar and Kenya).

BB: Yes — 100%. Experience of a lifetime.

BB: I would like to make the cut at a Senior PGA Tour event. I would like to take a few months to take my family around the world. And I would like to get a pilot’s license.

BB: I mowed lawns early. Then I had a bunch of lawns and some other kids working with me. Then I took that money, got a moped and became a cart room guy at a golf club.

BB: "Do you want to work hard? If you knew that working hard would bump you up the chain quickly, would you do it?"

BB: All the time. Charles Krauthammer, as brilliant as he was, always told me it happened to him. L'esprit de l'escalier — staircase wit. Figuring out the perfect thing to say too late. I try to dream about the big interviews the night before to try to cut down on regret.

BB: President Reagan could have been pretty pithy and funny on Twitter. And I bet President Lyndon Johnson may have had some choice tweets, too.

BB: Success to me is dreaming your wildest dreams and waking up to see that they have happened — and having to set goals multiple times because you are reaching them. And bottom line, happiness and finding what that means to you.

BB: My greatest joy is dying laughing with my family about something on a family trip — where we are focused on each other and having a good time. If on that same trip I could play 18 holes under par, then that’s pure joy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To read all of Dana Perino's earlier "Short Questions" interviews, check out this list!

For her interview with Kayleigh McEnany, click here.

For her interview with Harold Ford Jr., click here.

For her interview with Jessica Tarlov, click here.

For her interview with Leo Terrell, click here.

For her interview with Geraldo Rivera, click here.

For her interview with Clay Travis, click here.

For her interview with Bill Hemmer, click here.

For her interview with Greg Gutfeld, click here.

For her interview with Benjamin Hall, click here.

For her interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro, click here.

For her interview with Jesse Watters, click here.