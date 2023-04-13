You know us on screen — but what about off?

I thought it’d be fun to check in with some of your favorite Fox personalities (plus a few surprise appearances!) to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

And who’s on the docket this week?

It’s none other than Leo Terrell, a civil rights attorney and Fox News contributor. Hope you get a kick out of our Q&A below!

And stay tuned for more — I'll have a revealing new piece each week.

LT: My favorite and most used — the thumbs-up and the smile.

LT: Anything that will improve my quality of life. Specifically becoming as healthy as possible.

LT: Do not stereotype. Everyone is different! I live by that rule — as a school teacher, as a lawyer and in my personal life.

LT: The rule of law governs every civilized society. Serving as a lawyer benefits society. I am proud to serve as a lawyer and I know my profession helps people.

LT: I am constantly on the lookout for higher intelligence. I love to learn from others!

LT: Something very unhealthy like pizza and apple pie with ice cream!

LT: Having a woman select my attire.

LT: You know the answer. I love dogs. Planning to welcome my new best friend in 2025.

LT: Sunrise. I am an early bird. I get so much done in the morning.

LT: Island vacation. Aruba?!

