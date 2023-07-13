You've seen us on screen, but have you ever wondered what we're like off-camera?

For the last few months, I’ve enjoyed checking in with some of your favorite Fox personalities to learn more about who they are behind the scenes.

What's the one thing Jesse Watters couldn’t live without? What's Bill Hemmer’s favorite Halloween costume? And what's sitting on Greg Gutfeld’s nightstand?

But that's not all! The fun is just getting started.

This week we're excited to shine the spotlight on Trey Gowdy, who hosts Fox News Channel’s "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy" (Sundays, 9-10p.m. ET) and "The Trey Gowdy Podcast" on Fox News Audio. He joined the network as a contributor in January 2019.

P.S. We have so much more in store for you. Stay tuned each week for new editions of "Short Questions with Dana Perino"

TG: Very much alive for anyone who wants to claim it.

TG: Just finished "The Water Dancer" and just started (restarted) "In Search of Lost Time."

TG: "How do you distinguish success from significance?"

TG: My wife, Terri; Jesus; Bono; and Judas Iscariot.

TG: The familiarity, the memories and the connectivity.

TG: Imagine the closing argument for your life and make decisions best calculated to get you there. Define success and significance according to your own terms — and be careful about the voices you allow into your life.

TG: We are an unusual hybrid of forgiveness and consequence, of truth and the freedom to tell untruths — but at least we believe there are truths and that a union of the self-governed can strive toward perfection.

TG: I have the opposite problem. I cannot go to sleep with an unresponded to email, text, or letter. I need help prioritizing what to do first, but I am decent at making sure it all gets done.

TG: Hopefully writing a psychological crime drama and watching South Carolina win the SEC.

