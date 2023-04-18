Police in Maine are searching for a person of interest following a shooting along Interstate-295 in Yarmouth that has left two people injured, reports say.

Authorities told WGME that one person has been taken into custody following the incident that unfolded around 10:30 a.m. local time, while a second person of interest is still believed to be on the run.

A witness in the area told Fox News that her workplace was put on lockdown and police are going through a wooded area behind an office building in the search for that individual.

A car with two bullet holes also was seen abandoned in the area, the witness added.

Maine State Police told WGME that one of the two victims is in serious condition and both are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

A portion of southbound I-295 is currently closed as police are investigating.

"At the request of Maine State Police we have closed the southbound side of I-295 in Yarmouth. Traffic can use Exit 17 as a detour," the Maine Department of Transportation said in a tweet. "We will update when we have more information."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Maine State Police for further comment.

The victims and person that was taken into custody have not been publicly identified.