Ondrej Satoria's is an electrician in the Czech Republic, and he's going to have quite the story to tell when he returns to work.

Satoria struck out Shohei Ohtani in the World Baseball Classic on his own home turf.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Satoria was able to take off his day job to compete in the WBC. The large majority of the Czech team is filled with players with real day jobs, while they are baseball players by night.

Ohtani may be the most talented baseball player, well, ever. You don't need a reminder of how amazing he is, but you're going to get one anyway.

Last year, Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to officially qualify for both pitching and hitting leaderboards, and he was near the top in both of them.

He had the 10th-best OPS in the majors (.875) as well as the sixth-lowest ERA (2.33). He's legitimately elite at both hitting and pitching. Had it not been for a record-breaking season by Aaron Judge, he would have won his second consecutive MVP Award.

The Tokyo Dome is hosting pool play in the WBC, and of course, Japan's games are pretty much sold out. It's also the first time Ohtani is playing competitive baseball back in his home country since 2017, so everyone is showing out for their national hero.

But the electrician struck out the former MVP, on three pitches!

YANKEES' CARLOS RODON TO START SEASON ON INJURED LIST AFTER SIGNING $162 MILLION DEAL IN OFFSEASON

The punchout pitch was a devastating 72 mile-per-hour "offspeed" pitch. He didn't throw above 79 all day.

His teammates gave him a huge ovation from the dugout, but the positivity was short-lived, as Japan won, 10-2.

Despite the ugly strikeout, Ohtani is doing just fine in the tournament. In Japan's first game on Thursday, he struck out five in four innings of one-hit, no-run ball. He also went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

In the whole tournament, he's 5-for-10 with three doubles and four RBI, and Japan is 3-0.