South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem joined a wave of conservatives on social media defending country music star Jason Aldean from backlash over his new music video blasting Black Lives Matter rioters and daring them to "try that in a small town."

"I am shocked by what I’m seeing in this country with people attempting to cancel this song and cancel Jason and his beliefs," Noem posted in a video on Twitter Wednesday. "Him and Brittany are outspoken about their love for law and order and for their love of this country and I’m just grateful for them."

Noem’s video comes in response to a music video for Aldean’s song "Try That in a Small Town" that has lyrics warning violent criminals, as well as those who disrespect law enforcement and the American flag, to "try that in a small town."

Aldean sings, "Yeah, ya think you're tough? Well, try that in a small town, see how far ya make it down the road. Around here, we take care of our own, you cross that line, it won't take long for you to find out, I recommend you don't."

The song sparked criticism from liberal activists who claimed the song had racial undertones. One anti-gun activist claimed the song was about how "he and his friends will shoot you if you try to take their guns."

Country Music Television announced they removed the song from their video rotation.

Aldean, 46, rejected the notion that the tune, which hit airwaves in May, referenced "race or points to it."

"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," Aldean shared with his nearly 8 million fans across social media.

"These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it – and there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage – and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music – this one goes too far."

Noem said in her video that Aldean is welcome to perform anywhere in South Dakota, including on the front lawn of the governor’s residence.

"I think a lot of times people who go out and fight every day on these important issues and have an opinion and remember the freedom and liberty that this country was founded on get persecuted for it and we’re seeing that right now with the Aldean's and the songwriters that worked so hard on this," Noem said.

"I just want them to know that we support them, we love them, thank you for writing a song that America can get behind," she said.

Conservatives have largely rallied behind Aldean on social media, including a tweet from Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., who said, "I stand with Jason Aldean."

