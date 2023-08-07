"Sherlock" star Amanda Abbington deleted her Twitter in response to backlash slamming her as a "transphobe" and a "TERF" after she was cast in the BBC show "Strictly Come Dancing."

Others, meanwhile, called for a boycott of the show.

Abbington, 49, addressed the onslaught in an Instagram video, alleging the vocal response stemmed from a tweet she posted to raise concern over a 12-year-old child performing a "sexualized" drag routine in front of adults.

"I didn't think it was right," she said in part in the video. "Personally speaking, I don't think 12-year-olds should be performing in drag shows in overtly sexual ways because they're 12, and they need a childhood…"

Earlier in the recording, she clarified she loves the drag community and has no animosity toward drag queens.

"I need to make this very clear, I love drag. I think it's an amazing form of entertainment, and I f---king love drag queens," she said. "I think they're hilarious and brilliant, and it's an art form, and I think there's absolutely a place for it in the entertainment industry."

In the video, she said she didn't associate the contentious tweet with the transgender community nor would she ever associate the tweet with the transgender community because she views them as "two separate things."

"I'm not transphobic. I am not a transphobic person. I am a firm supporter of the legitimate trans community. I always have been.

"I think they have been infiltrated by some people who want to cause damage and want to cause trouble and pit people off of each other and cause as much harm as possible…"

In the comments, fans rallied in her corner, praising her for making "sense" and saying they will be proud to watch "Strictly Come Dancing."

"Strictly has a new viewer now," one wrote.

Another said, "I think you're bloody marvellous and talk a huge amount of sense. Can't wait to see you on Strictly!" Followed by a third who chimed in with, "It's a sad day when we have to explain to the world why we don't agree with sexualising children."

The post was not without its critics, however, including several who took the "legitimate trans community" remark with offense.

"'Legitimate?'" one user asked.

"How do you define "legitimate trans" people," asked another.

Abbington said she would support any trans person who feels they need to be seen or supported.

