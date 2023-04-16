Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello fueled rumors of a rekindled romance after the exes were spotted sharing a kiss at the Coachella Music Festival.

The 24-year-old "Stitches" hitmaker and the 26-year-old former Fifth Harmony member were seen cozying up in the crowd while watching a performance together on Friday night in a video shared by a Mendes fan account on Twitter.

In the clip, the two wrapped their arms around each other before Mendes leaned down to give Cabello a lingering kiss.

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO BREAK UP: WE ‘WILL CONTINUE TO BE BEST FRIENDS’

The pair were seen together at the festival in another clip that was posted on Twitter by radio station 102.7 KIIS FM. In the short video, the Canada native and the "Cinderella" star both held drinks as they chatted in a crowded area.

Cabello wore a white bustier top which she paired with low-rise denim cargo pants. Mendes sported a graphic t-shirt with beige pants and tied a bandana around his neck.

Friday marked the first night of the annual three-day music festival in Indio, California. An eyewitness told Us Weekly that the former couple stayed close throughout the night after arriving together in a group after 6 p.m.

"They were flanked by bodyguards and had a big group around them. They weren’t holding hands, but stayed together all night," the source said. "They were in a VIP table, trying to stay out of sight."

The insider told the outlet that the pair appeared more affectionate later in the evening while watching Nigerian rapper Burna Boy's performance. The source said that Mendes "had his arm around her waist as they walked to the stage."

"Camila was nuzzling her face into Shawn’s shoulders and they looked like a couple," the insider shared."They also kissed and were making out during Burna Boy’s final song."

The duo first met in 2014 and were friends for years before they began dating in July 2019. Mendes confirmed that they were in a relationship in September of that year after they gave a steamy performance of their chart-topping duet "Señorita" at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The two announced their split with a joint statement that they shared to their Instagram pages in November 2021.

"Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," the statement read. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."